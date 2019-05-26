Agreement reached: Maurizio Sarri looks set to leave Chelsea in favour of becoming Juventus manager

Juventus have reached an agreement with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, as the Old Lady look to appoint the Italian as their new manager.

Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that he would be stepping down as Juventus manager earlier this month, with the club now needing to hire a replacement for the Italian.

And it seems like they’ve already found their man in the form of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri if this report from SportNews is anything to go off.

As per the report, Juventus have reached an agreement with Sarri for the Italian to become their new manager, with the Blues boss set to sign a three-year contract with the Old Lady.

Should Sarri end up leaving Chelsea, the Blues will have an absolutely huge summer of ahead of them, especially considering the fact that they’re facing the possibility of having a transfer ban.

Sarri would make a great appointment for Juve, as the Italian has already shown that he’s capable of competing in Serie A from his time at Napoli.

During his last season with Napoli, Sarri’s men were barely pipped by Juve to the title, with the Italian’s side amassing 91 points during that campaign as well.

If Sarri’s able to replicate a similar points tally during his time with Juve, it’ll surely be enough to see him win his first ever trophy in management, a feat he has the chance to accomplish next week in the Europa League final.

Looks like an already busy summer for Chelsea just got a little bit busier.