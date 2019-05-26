Menu

Chelsea put Eden Hazard Real Madrid transfer in doubt with huge asking price

Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid could be in some doubt as Chelsea are reportedly under no pressure to sell and demanding £130million for their star player.

This is some way off what the Spanish giants are prepared to pay, with Real valuing Hazard at closer to £88m due to him being in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, with Chelsea having looked under pressure due to the prospect of losing him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

However, it seems the Blues are prepared to take that risk as they want around £42m more than Madrid are willing to pay for the 28-year-old this summer.

It remains to be seen if some compromise can be reached, but it looks like CFC are playing hard-ball over this potential transfer.

That may partly be due to the fact that Chelsea could be facing a transfer ban this summer, meaning they’d be unable to replace Hazard if they sold him.

As such, the west London giants may well feel it’s more worth their while keeping a world class player like him on their books for another year and then losing him for nothing, rather than taking the cash now and being unable to spend it.

