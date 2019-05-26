Chelsea ace confirms he’s seeking ‘new adventure’ after becoming top transfer target for Euro giants

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has confirmed he won’t be staying at loan club Fenerbahce as he looks for a new challenge this summer.

The Nigeria international looks likely to be out of favour at Stamford Bridge after losing his place under Maurizio Sarri earlier this season.

That saw Moses sent out on loan to Turkey in January, and could see him reunited with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte next.

According to football.london, Moses looks set to become Conte’s number one target for Inter Milan, which makes sense as he played some of the finest football of his career under Conte at CFC.

The former Blues boss made Moses a key part of his side as he masterminded a Premier League title victory in 2016/17 with a 3-4-3 formation, with Moses an important part of that side at right wing-back.

There seems no room for him at Chelsea now, so it makes sense that he could be given that chance tot shine under Conte again at Inter.

“I had a very nice experience. But I won’t be here in the new season,” he is quoted by the Evening Standard. “I’m leaving Fenerbahce. I want to have a new adventure in my career.”