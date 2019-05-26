Liverpool consider surprise transfer swoop for experienced free agent

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall as he looks set to become a free agent this summer.

The 34-year-old is being lined up by the Reds to replace Simon Mignolet as backup ‘keeper, with the Belgian looking likely to quit Anfield, according to Football Insider.

Marshall looks a decent option for Liverpool given his experience in a long career at several big clubs, despite never really being a star performer at any of them.

This, however, means he should be content to sit on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side and not agitate for more playing time.

In a similar move, LFC have also been linked with West Ham backup ‘keeper Adrian by Goal, so it remains to be seen which option they’ll end up taking, or if other names are also on their radar this summer.

For now, Liverpool’s real focus will be on winning next week’s Champions League final against Tottenham, even if for many of their rivals the transfer window has already begun due to the end of the Premier League season.