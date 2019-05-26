Liverpool eye shock transfer swoop for £53m Tottenham star as teams prepare to face off in Champions League final

Liverpool are being linked with a surprise interest in the potential transfer of Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez this summer.

This rumour from Don Balon comes just ahead of the Champions League final meeting between these two sides in six days’ time.

The report explains that Sanchez has a number of admirers around the world, with Juventus, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain also looking at him, while he also has a tempting offer from the Chinese Super League.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would be front-runners in this particular transfer battle, but Don Balon say Sanchez is a target for the Reds and would be available for an affordable £53million.

Jurgen Klopp could do with more defensive options next season due to the poor injury record of Joe Gomez, and the Colombia international looks a player who could shine at Anfield.

Sanchez hasn’t always been a regular starter for Spurs, but this could prove a good move for LFC if they can pull off this raid on their rivals.

This will certainly make Saturday’s Champions League final that bit more intriguing and dramatic…