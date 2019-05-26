Video: Matthijs de Ligt indicates when he could decide on Manchester United transfer

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has spoken about his future in this video clip below from ESPN.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United by the Daily Mirror and others, with the Red Devils known to be badly in need of a new top signing at centre-back this summer.

Barcelona or Manchester United? Matthijs de Ligt claims he has not made a decision. pic.twitter.com/i8Oa6M0deB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2019

Speaking in the clip above, De Ligt hints he could make a decision on his future soon, suggesting he’d like to focus on his next two games with the Dutch national team first.

De Ligt mentions the Premier League as a possible destination, though he seems open over his future as he also talks up La Liga as a destination he’d be keen on.