Juventus rival Manchester City for potential £92million transfer

Juventus are reportedly interested in the potential £92million transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to replace Paulo Dybala.

According to Don Balon, Juve are ready to pay big for the exciting young France international, whose career has stalled slightly after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

The Spanish outlet suggests Dybala could be leaving, prompting interest in Dembele, though another recent Don Balon report also linked the Barca front-man as a target for Manchester City.

Dembele also makes sense for City amid speculation over Leroy Sane’s future, with the Guardian linking the Germany international with Bayern Munich this summer.

Clearly, there are a lot of different factors at play here that will affect how this saga pans out, but it would be really exciting if we could see Dembele in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was a real wonderkid at Borussia Dortmund, and seems like he could be a great fit in this City side, where he could become more of a key player than he’s been at Barcelona.

If Juventus get him, it would also be intriguing to see him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the Turin giants further cement their dominance in Serie A.