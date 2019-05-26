The manager Ferguson wanted at Manchester United instead of Solskjaer

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly disappointed with his lack of involvement at the club at the moment and the direction they’ve been moving in.

The Scot is still a regular at Old Trafford and will always be a club legend after his great service for over two decades as Man Utd boss.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Ferguson feels under-appreciated as the club don’t look to him for advice, while current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not as close with him as he appears publicly.

The report also claims Ferguson feels Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would have been the better choice for United manager instead of Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician was brought in on an initial interim basis back in December after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

And after a bright start, Solskjaer landed the job permanently, though the team’s form then took a significant turn for the worse.

Pochettino is far more experienced and it makes sense that Ferguson would be an admirer of the work he’s done with young players at Spurs.