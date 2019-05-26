Manchester United could make SHOCK transfer swoop for Chelsea misfit

Manchester United have been suggested a number of free agents they could snap up in this summer’s transfer window.

While it’s not entirely clear if the Red Devils hold a strong interest in any of these names, the Manchester Evening News links them with a few potential free transfers ahead of next season.

Among those is Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, with the report making the good point that the 33-year-old would likely still be viewed as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

This is despite Cahill no longer being a regular for Chelsea in his final season, with the club allowing his contract to expire this summer.

The former England international was actually linked with Man Utd back in January, so it could be that there’s still a chance he’s being considered as a backup option.

United have been linked with big names in defence such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, but each of these either look too expensive or like they could be heading elsewhere.

That might eventually mean a low-cost signing like Cahill isn’t such a bad idea.

The MEN also mention the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Yacine Brahimi as out-of-contract options for MUFC this summer.