‘He is not on the market’ – Manchester United dealt big transfer blow regarding pursuit of £100M target

Man United have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, after the club’s CEO has confirmed the player will be going nowhere this summer.

Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight this year, with the 19-year-old bagging a total of 12 goals and 17 assists for Dortmund, as he helped the club in their pursuit of the Bundesliga title.

Sancho’s form for the German outfit seemed to catch the attention of a number of Europe’s top clubs, with one of these being Man United.

As per the Express, Man United were keen on signing Sancho, with the Red Devils even lining-up a £100M move for the England international.

However, it seems like United are going to fall short in their pursuit of the player if Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke’s words are anything to go off.

As per Bild, via the Express, Watzke’s been speaking about Sancho’s future, stating that “Jadon is not on the market and plays next season guaranteed at Borussia Dortmund.”

This news will come as a bitter blow for United, who would’ve hoped to secure the winger’s signature and bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Sancho would’ve been a fantastic signing for United, as his electric pace and silky dribbling would’ve set the Premier League alight.

However, it seems like we’re going to have to wait a little while longer if we are to see Sancho line up for a club that isn’t Dortmund, especially if these words are anything to go off.