Liverpool rival Manchester United and Barcelona for transfer of star with £176m asking price

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked as potential transfer suitors for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The exciting young England international looks one of the biggest prospects in world football at the moment and his name has dominated transfer gossip columns for months now in the build-up to the summer transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool and Manchester United are Sancho’s main admirers back in the Premier League, while Barcelona are also eager to bring him in as a long-term replacement for Lionel Messi.

Still, Dortmund will supposedly only sell the 19-year-old for a staggering £176million, which means any move is likely to be very difficult this summer.

Liverpool have shown they’re prepared to splash the cash on signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, but an attacking player like Sancho won’t necessarily be as much of a priority.

One would imagine Man Utd would be in a better position to pay that fee, while their need for new attacking players is also a lot greater than their rivals, who finished a long way ahead of them in this season’s Premier League.

Don Balon also suggests Sancho himself would be most tempted by a move to the Nou Camp anyway, so it may be that we won’t be seeing him back in English football any time soon.