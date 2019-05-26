Manchester United are reportedly in contract talks with Benfica star Joao Felix as they eye a big-money transfer for the youngster this summer.

The 19-year-old took Portugal by storm this season and has been strongly linked with a number of top clubs in this transfer window.

Man Utd have perhaps been associated with the strongest links with Felix, and journalist Nicolo Schira has an update on their pursuit of him.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reporter claims United have offered Felix a contract until 2024 with wages of €6million a year as they’re ‘really interested’ in signing him.

#ManchesterUnited are really interested in signing #JoaoFelix from #Benfica for €120M and they could pay the clause. Contacts ongoing. #RedDevils have offered to him a contract until 2024 (€6M plus bonus at year). #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 26, 2019

This is certainly an exciting update for United fans, who will be eager to see their squad strengthened this summer after a nightmare season saw them finish trophyless again and slump to 6th place in the Premier League.

Felix could be an important addition as the Portugal Under-21 international would likely be a considerable upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial in attack.

Manchester City have also been linked with Felix recently by the Sun, who claim he’s on their radar as a potential replacement for Leroy Sane.