Manchester United face paying £105million to seal the transfer of Benfica star Joao Felix this summer, according to the club’s executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira.

The 19-year-old attacker has long been linked with the Red Devils after a superb breakthrough season, with the Daily Express noting how the club have scouted him ahead of a possible move.

The report also quotes the Benfica chief as saying Felix’s £105m release clause will have to be paid in full if the club are to let him go this summer.

“The goal is to keep the squad,” he told TVI24, as translated by the Express. “If someone hits €100m (£88m) for Felix, the intention is not to sell.

“€100m is a lot of money, there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal, but the goal is to win on the pitch and we will do everything in that direction.

“Today, if they do not beat the €120m (£105m), the player stays.”

It remains to be seen if United will truly be willing to splash out quite that much on such a young and inexperienced player, despite Felix looking one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

The Portugal Under-21 international would also be a necessary upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez in MUFC’s attack next season, so could be well worth investing in right now.

However, one imagines United won’t rush into meeting these demands and could explore cheaper options first.

They’ll know from recent history that simply chasing the big-name and big-money signings doesn’t always work out as expected.