Pundit makes BIG claim about Manchester United star making shock transfer to Premier League rivals

There has been some surprise transfer gossip emerging that suggests Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata could make his way to Newcastle this summer.

The Spanish playmaker is set to be out of contract at Man Utd at the end of this season, having failed to agree a new deal at Old Trafford after months of speculation.

Newcastle have been tipped as a surprise destination for Mata in this transfer window, and pundit Kevin Kilbane has now had his say on why it might not be as crazy a rumour as it sounds.

“Newcastle definitely should sign him,” Kilbane told Off the Ball.

“Benitez got the best out of him at Chelsea. If he’s going to go back to Spain and Barcelona, that’s a no-brainer.

“But it looks as though he’s going to be gone. He has probably served his time there – Newcastle would be a great signing, but most likely to Barcelona.”

The Irishman clearly thinks it’s over for Mata at United and that a Benitez link-up could be tempting for him, even if Barcelona are favourites.

It could well end up being an exciting transfer window for Magpies fans!