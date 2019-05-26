Chelsea offered chance to approach big-name manager who’s in England looking for job

Chelsea could reportedly be offered an opportunity to talk with former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui about replacing Maurizio Sarri this summer.

The Spanish tactician is available after his nightmare spell at the Bernabeu earlier this season, which saw him dismissed after only 14 games in charge.

That itself followed a difficult summer in which he lost his job as Spain manager on the eve of the beginning of the World Cup in Russia.

Whilst not the most exciting candidate to be linked with the Blues, Lopetegui could now be an option as the club consider Sarri’s future, according to the Times.

Chelsea are yet to make a decision on whether or not to stick with Sarri, with Massimiliano Allegri and Frank Lampard also linked as possible successors by the Times.

One imagines the current CFC manager will need to win this week’s Europa League final to stand any chance of staying in the job, and even that may not be quite enough.

The Italian tactician’s first season at Stamford Bridge has not been an easy one, as he’s seemingly failed to really implement his preferred playing style.

Still, Chelsea’s expectations may as ever be a bit too high, with the club at least finishing third in the Premier League to make it back into next season’s Champions League.