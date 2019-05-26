Manchester United cleared to complete £60m transfer as alternative to De Ligt and Koulibaly

Manchester United are reportedly switching their focus to the potential transfer of Benfica defender Ruben Dias this summer.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is being linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Mirror in a potential £60million move following a failed attempt to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Mirror claim Napoli want as much £150m for their star centre-back, but that Benfica will allow Dias to leave for just £60m this summer.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have tweeted that United seem to be ending their pursuit of Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt as another option in that position.

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to Sky sources. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 26, 2019

Most other sources seem to be suggesting that deal could still be on the cards, but the Mirror’s report of United focusing on Dias over other targets perhaps makes sense.

The Portugal international seems a more realistic target for MUFC and would likely be far more affordable than most other big-name defenders on the market this summer.

Dias has impressed at Benfica and seems a player instantly capable of improving this dodgy United defence which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this term – the worst record in the club’s history in the Premier League.