Man United weighing up second swoop for £60M man as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts defeat in pursuit of wonder-kid

Man United are said to be weighing up a second move for £60M-rated Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire, after boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepted defeat in the club’s pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt.

According to the Evening Standard, Solskjaer has accepted the fact that Ajax wonder-kid De Ligt will be sealing a move to Barcelona this summer, with the club now set to go back in with a renewed bid for Leicester’s Maguire.

Maguire, who the Sun note is rated at £60M by the Foxes, has been very impressive for Brendan Rodgers’s side these past few years, thus it’s not shock to hear that United are considering another move for the England ace.

The 26-year-old’s ability to command his own penalty area and want to play out from the back make him an ideal signing for United to make this summer.

Solskjaer’s side are going to have to delve into the transfer market to bolster their defensive options this summer if their performances at the back this year are anything to go off.

Only one top half team conceded more Premier League goals than United this season, something that clearly shows the club are in dire need of reinforcements at the back ahead of next year’s campaign.

Will United end up going back in for Maguire after seemingly accepting defeat in their pursuit of De Ligt? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…