Manchester United to be offered opportunity to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to duo in Paul Pogba transfer exchange

Manchester United could reportedly be about to be offered the signings of Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro as part of a transfer deal for Paul Pogba.

The France international’s future remains up in the air after another frustrating season at Old Trafford, and it could be that he’ll end up leaving Man Utd for Juventus for the second time in his career.

Pogba was snapped up by the Italian giants on a free during his first spell at United as a youngster, and he proved a big hit in Turin before being brought back to MUFC in a big-money move in 2016.

However, things haven’t really worked out and he could be involved in another big transfer this summer as a second spell at Juventus reportedly looks a possibility.

According to the Daily Express, the Serie A champions are ready to offer forward Dybala and left-back Sandro to sweeten the deal, which certainly looks tempting.

The report also states these players have been linked with United’s rivals, with Dybala on Liverpool’s radar and Sandro a long-term transfer target for Chelsea.

United could certainly do with signing Dybala to improve on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, though the Argentina international also makes sense as a target for Liverpool to add more depth behind their first choice front three.

Sandro, meanwhile, does not necessarily seem like a major upgrade on Luke Shaw, but could perhaps be a useful signing to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to rotate more on that side, or two even experiment with moving either player further forward.

The Brazil international would no doubt be a good addition for Chelsea if they can avoid a transfer ban this summer, as he looks an upgrade on Marcos Alonso in that position.