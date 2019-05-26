Manchester United have been hit with a setback in their pursuit of one of the Premier League’s most talented young players.

According to The Sun, Manchester United’s potential move for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is dependent on Rafa Benitez’s future at the Tyneside club. It’s understood that the Red Devils are preparing a bid for the £25m-rated midfielder, but uncertainty over Benitez’s future could hinder their attempts to sign the ace.

According to the Chronicle, despite the fact that Benitez has so far failed to renew his contract with the Magpies, the Spaniard still has the final say on Newcastle’s transfers until his contract expires on June 30.

For as long as Benitez’s situation is up in the air, United won’t be able to agree a deal for the youngster, this could hinder Solskjaer’s plans ahead of next season as it’s understood that the Norwegian was keen to wrap up his summer business for the Red Devils before United start their pre-season tour.

Solskjaer has a massive rebuild on his hands this summer, considering the players that the Red Devils have been linked with recently, it looks as though Solskjaer is targeting fresh young players that have the potential to return United to their former glory in the coming years.