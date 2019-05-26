Man City keen on shock transfer of Man United star adored by Pep Guardiola

Manchester United have reportedly been rocked with news that Manchester City have emerged as potential transfer suitors for Marcus Rashford.

According to the Metro, Rashford’s representatives have given a warning about City’s interest to Man Utd during contract talks, while the report quotes Etihad Stadium sources as stating Pep Guardiola would jump at the chance to sign the England international if he became available.

This looks hugely worrying for United, with the Metro also explaining the club are surprised at how long contract talks with the player have dragged on.

Rashford came through the academy at Old Trafford and fans will no doubt have expected him to be committed to the United cause.

Still, it seems Rashford’s camp are ready to use City’s interest to perhaps kick MUFC into gear and sort out a new deal as soon as possible.

As the Metro explain, an actual transfer across Manchester any time soon looks highly unrealistic as the Red Devils won’t sell to City.

That means the Premier League champions would have to wait to sign the 21-year-old on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2021.