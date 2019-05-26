Premier League club make £18m bid for Barcelona star

Premier League club West Ham United have made a £18m bid for one of Barcelona’s players, the ace is attracting interest from England after a very impressive season.

According to The Times (subscription required), West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has identified Barcelona and Everton midfielder Andre Gomes as a priority target for this summer’s transfer window, the Hammers have made a bid of £18m for the Portuguese ace.

The Times also report that Everton are keen on signing Gomes permanently after a successful loan deal but their failure to include an option to buy in their loan deal could see them lose out on the Portuguese star’s signing to one of their rivals.

Barcelona signed Gomes in the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £29.3m, according to BBC Sport. The star failed to impress in his first season with the Catalan giants and was subsequently given a lesser role in the first-team during the 2017/18 season.

The Camp Nou outfit decided to loan the ace to Everton this past season and it looks as though the ace has got his career back on track.

Gomes has shown his talents during his loan spell with Marco Silva’s side and the central-midfielder would be a quality signing for West Ham as they look to challenge for a spot in Europe next season.