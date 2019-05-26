Rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid could go head-to-head for the signing of one of La Liga’s standout stars from this past season, the ace would be a quality signing.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid have contacted the agent of Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso in order to get a better idea of what lies in store for the 23-year-old after this season.

According to AS, the Seville-based club are expected to raise funds through player sales this summer, in a bid to make up for their failure to qualify for European football next season.

Lo Celso has only just joined Betis on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, it looks like the star’s stay in Seville will be a short one…

Both Barcelona and Madrid should keep a close eye on the ace’s performances in this summer’s Copa America for Argentina, Lo Celso could become one of South America’s next big stars with some eye-catching performances at this summer’s competition.

Lo Celso will have a difficult choice on his hands this summer, he could potentially join Barcelona and attempt to establish himself as a starter next season or he could link up with Zinedine Zidane at Madrid and help take on the difficult challenge of helping Madrid reestablish themselves as the best club in the world.