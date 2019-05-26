Real Madrid slap €50M price tag on head of Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target

Man United and Arsenal have been given an update regarding transfer target James Rodriguez, after Real Madrid slapped a €50M price tag on the Colombian’s head.

Rodriguez has spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich, with the Colombian helping the German giants win two Bundesliga titles, amongst other silverware, during that time frame.

Given that his loan spell with Bayern is set to come to an end this summer, Rodriguez looks set to return to Real Madrid, however it doesn’t seem as if the midfielder will be spending any significant time at Los Blancos this summer if this report is anything to go off.

As per Don Balon, Rodriguez has no intention of staying in Germany, and thus will return to Real, however the Spanish giants are eager to get rid of the player this summer as well.

The report also states that Man United and Arsenal, amongst other clubs, are in the hunt for Rodriguez, and that Real are after at least €50M if they are to sell, a great price to pay for a player of his quality.

During his loan stint with Bayern, Rodriguez managed to bag 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 games, an impressive return for a midfielder.

Both Arsenal and United could definitely do with signing some midfield reinforcements this summer given their current squads, thus it’s easy to see why the club are in the hunt for Rodriguez’s signature.

Will either United or Arsenal end up winning the race to sign the Colombian international this summer? We guess only time will tell…