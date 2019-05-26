Spurs submit £52.7M transfer bid for La Liga star as club look to beat Man United and Real Madrid to signing

Spurs are said to have submitted a €60M (£52.7M) transfer offer for Argentina and Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso, a player who’s also on Man United and Real Madrid’s radar.

Spurs have had an impressive season this year, securing a top four finish and reaching the Champions League final, a feat that’s made even more impressive when you consider the fact that they haven’t signed a single player this season.

However, it seems like the north London club are looking to end their transfer drought this summer, as Marca are reporting that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have made a £52.7M offer for the midfielder.

The report also states that both Man United and Real Madrid are in the hunt for the Argentine, thus it seems like Spurs will have some serious competition in the race to sign the player.

Lo Celso has had a more than impressive season for Betis this year, thus we’re not entirely surprised to hear that a number of Europe’s top clubs are vying for his signature.

The Argentine international bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for Betis this year, a brilliant record for a player who predominantly plays in central midfield.

Spurs could definitely do with some midfield reinforcements this summer given the fact that they lost Moussa Dembele in January, and given their bid for Lo Celso, it looks like the club are well aware of this.

Will Tottenham have enough in them to beat United and Real to the signing of Lo Celso this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…