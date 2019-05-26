Man City open talks to rival Man United for £40m star as David Silva considers surprise transfer away

Manchester City are reportedly rivalling Manchester United for the transfer of Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer as David Silva could be leaving the club.

Tielemans looks like being in-demand after an impressive spell at Leicester City, with Sky Sports previously linking him with both Manchester United and Tottenham.

It seems City could also do with the £40million-rated Belgium international’s qualities in midfield as Silva is mulling over a big-money offer to move to Qatar, according to the Sun.

The 33-year-old would be a big loss for Pep Guardiola’s side, having become a real club legend in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

And despite his age, Silva remains a hugely important part of this City squad, with his creativity and intelligence making him a key fit for Guardiola’s style of play.

Tielemans could be a fine replacement, though he’d no doubt have big boots to fill if he were to come in as Silva’s replacement.

United will also be disappointed to learn of their rivals’ interest, with the Sun even reporting they’ve made contact with Tielemans’ representatives, as they could really do with strengthening their midfield this summer.

The Red Devils were miles behind their Manchester neighbours in 2018/19 and clearly need to invest in order to catch up, though if MCFC are after him, they’ll be extremely tough competition due to looking the more attractive destination right now.