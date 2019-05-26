(Photos) New Tottenham and Manchester City kits leaked online

It’s new Premier League kits season and the latest shirts to hit out screens are these stylish efforts from Tottenham and Manchester City.
See the pictures below from Footy Headlines, with Spurs going for a fairly straightforward new design for 2019/20 – a similar look to this season’s shirt but without the dark blue fade at the bottom.
⚪ LEAKED: Tottenham Hotspur 19-20 Home Kit – what do you think?
🏴🔵 Manchester City 19-20 Home kit by Puma – what do you think about the purple?
City, meanwhile, also look like releasing a lovely new shirt with dashes of purple on the shoulders – something a bit different from recent strips.
Of course it’s all meaningless as it’s already been established that Arsenal are already winners of the best new kit award for this summer and it will take something pretty special to convince us otherwise.