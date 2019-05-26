Tottenham told to double their bid for exciting young winger

Champions League finalists Tottenham have been told to double their bid for one of the Championship’s most exciting young players, the ace has the potential to become a superstar.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham have been told to pay £20m for talented Leeds youngster Jack Clarke, the 18-year-old winger made 24 appearances in the Championship for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season.

Leeds’ £20m price-tag for the ace would require Spurs to double their previous bid, as per the Daily Mail, the north London club made a £10m bid for the talent earlier this week.

Tottenham could be the perfect place for Clarke to continue his development, Pochettino has a great track record in turning young players at Spurs into fully fledged first-team stars.

During his time in north London, Pochettino has helped turn the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Harry Winks into senior England internationals.

Even if Tottenham aren’t keen on integrating the star into the first-team immediately, a loan move back to Leeds could also be an option for Clarke next season. Leeds will be aiming for promotion once again and the challenges of the Championship will set Clarke up nicely for a future in the Premier League.