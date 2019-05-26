Video: Keita Balde scores fine solo goal to give Inter Milan’s Champions League hopes a big boost

Keita Balde opened the scoring for Inter Milan this evening, as the winger gave the club’s chances of qualifying for next year’s Champions League a big boost.

Inter need to win today and have other results go their way in order to qualify for next year’s Champions League, and their chances of doing so were given a big boost following Balde’s strike.

Balde’s goal was a brilliant one, picking up the ball up around 40 yards from goal, with the player then taking on two defenders before firing home from 20 yards.

It was a fine goal from the winger, one that could very well see Inter qualify for the Champions League ahead of sides such as Roma and rivals AC Milan.