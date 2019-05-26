West Ham in advanced talks to sign free agent who could replace Liverpool transfer target

West Ham are reportedly in advanced talks to snap up Millwall goalkeeper David Martin on a free transfer this summer.

The 33-year-old had been offered a new deal to stay with Millwall, but it seems he’s now poised to join the Hammers as a backup option in goal, according to the Daily Mail.

This follows a surprise recent report from Goal that one of West Ham’s current backup ‘keepers, Adrian, was emerging as a surprise transfer target for Liverpool.

The Reds were reported by Goal to be preparing to lose Simon Mignolet, with Adrian talked up by some inside the club as a decent potential option.

If that move were to go through, West Ham could then do with Martin coming in as an option behind Lukasz Fabianski, who will no doubt remain first choice after an excellent season.

The veteran shot-stopper looks to be one of a number of players leaving Millwall this summer, according to the Mail, with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Sid Nelson and Conor McLaughlin also mentioned as being among those to be let go.