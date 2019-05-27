Arsenal legend makes controversial claim about Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal legend Lauren has controversially claimed he’d welcome Alexis Sanchez back at the club from Manchester United.

The Chile international left the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford midway through last season in what was a keenly anticipated move at the time.

However, Sanchez has proven a major flop for Man Utd and it’s now doubtful if he’ll ever get back to his best after such a dramatic collapse.

Still, Lauren has made the rather bold claim that he thinks Sanchez could still be a good signing if there was a chance to bring him back to Arsenal.

“Sanchez is a top player and top players are always welcome at Arsenal,” Lauren told American Gambler.

“If (Unai) Emery could get him back mentally because it has been a while without him playing, then he could be a good addition.

“It depends if he is the kind of player that Unai would enjoy having at Arsenal.”

We’re not sure most Gooners would agree with that, with many likely still angry at the 30-year-old and the manner of his move away from north London.

On top of that, it really does look doubtful that Sanchez would even be a good addition to the squad now, even if he was a world class performer in his first spell with the Gunners.