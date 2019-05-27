Arsenal boss Unai Emery a contender for job at Champions League giants this summer

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly one of the names being considered by Barcelona if they decide to sack under-pressure head coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Catalan giants won La Liga this season but their campaign ended badly as they threw away a 3-0 lead to be knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool, and then lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia.

This could mean Valverde is shown the door by Barca this summer, and Mundo Deportivo list a number of names in contention for the big job at the Nou Camp.

Among those is Arsenal’s Emery, who they claim has long been admired by the club after a career in which he’s done well to work his way up at a number of clubs in Spain and abroad.

Still, some Arsenal fans won’t have been too impressed by Emery’s first season at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners missing out on a top four spot again and not playing as attractive football as under his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The Spanish tactician no doubt deserves another season in north London, but it may be that there’s a risk he’ll be snapped up by Barcelona if this report is anything to go by.