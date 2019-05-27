Arsenal boss Unai Emery singles out Chelsea star as biggest threat in Europa League final

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has singled out Eden Hazard as the Chelsea player who looks the biggest threat in the Europa League final.

The Belgium international is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and has won the Blues plenty of games on his own down the years.

Emery was asked about his plan to stop Hazard in an interview with El Mundo, and while he did not give much away about what his defenders would do about the player, he did make it clear just how highly he rates the 28-year-old.

The Spanish tactician compared Hazard’s match-winning ability to the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Mohamed Salah.

“Hazard is a player of instants, but decisive instants. It is what we have to avoid. Chelsea is capable of winning thanks to him,” Emery said.

“And that ability I have only seen in Messi, Cristiano, Neymar or Salah. For me, he is in the quintet of the best in the world.”

Few would argue with that, and Arsenal fans will certainly be wary of Hazard’s ability as he’s hurt them with his quality in the past.

This could also be the former Lille star’s final game for Chelsea as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid by the likes of Sky Sports, so would have plenty of motivation to go out on a high.