Video: Aston Villa star injures himself with trophy after playoff final win

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish accidentally managed to injure himself on the playoff final trophy after the win over Derby County this afternoon.

Villa became the third team to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Derby at Wembley.

Jack Grealish has cut his eye open on the Championship play-off final trophy ?? Report: https://t.co/NrJKXdNYcn pic.twitter.com/oNdcZYuh0J — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 27, 2019

However, Grealish got himself a nasty cut in the eye for his efforts, as he says a team-mate jumped into him slightly while he was lifting it.

Not sure he’ll be too bothered, though, as he’s led Villa back to the top flight after three years away.