Blow for Barcelona and Man Utd as €80m-rated transfer target drops hint over future

After weeks of speculation linking him with Barcelona and Man Utd, Matthijs de Ligt has now suggested that he could even potentially stay at Ajax.

The 19-year-old has been a defensive rock for the Dutch giants this past season, playing a fundamental role in their domestic double while they also enjoyed a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

From his maturity and leadership to his defensive qualities and technical class, De Ligt has arguably emerged as the full package this year and so it’s no surprise that clubs are said to be interested in him.

The Dutch international made 55 appearances this past year, establishing himself as an ever-present in the side while also contributing seven goals and four assists.

As per ESPN last month, it had been suggested Barcelona were closing in on signing him and would have to pay up to €80m for him, while the Metro noted that he responded to talk of links to Man Utd this week too.

However, he has now added another potential twist to the transfer saga, as he’s suggested that he could even stay at Ajax beyond this summer given it’s his dream to play for the Dutch giants.

“While under contract, that possibility is there. Never say never,” he said, as per Mundo Deportivo. “I do not have any dream team beyond Ajax, my dream since I was little was to play here. I got it and I’m happy with that.”

Time will tell if that’s ultimately the decision he takes, as given he has perhaps taken Ajax as far as they can go with the current group with Frenkie de Jong already confirmed to join Barcelona this summer, it will surely be difficult to turn down the chance to follow him to Spain or move to Manchester.

Nevertheless, he has seemingly now left that door open, and so it remains to be seen what happens between now and the end of the summer transfer window with Ajax surely set to be left delighted if he does remain.