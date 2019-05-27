Boost for AC Milan as influential ace issues promise to fans in Instagram post

AC Milan have seemingly been handed a boost just a day after the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League.

The Rossoneri secured a win over SPAL on Sunday night, but wins for Atalanta and Inter ensured that they finished fifth in the Serie A table.

In turn, they will have to prepare for another shot at the Europa League next season, which will perhaps deal them a blow in the transfer market in trying to attract top targets.

However, captain Alessio Romagnoli appears to have given them one less concern this summer, as he has posted on Instagram assessing the campaign, while making what could be interpreted as a promise to the fans by insisting that he’ll see them in July for pre-season training.

Given the influence of the 24-year-old who has now made over 150 appearances for the club since joining in 2015, that will be a huge boost for Milan if he commits himself to them despite the disappointment of not qualifying for the Champions League.

“The bitterness remains for a last day of the season that could have been different,” his caption read. “Every season, every game teaches you something. Let’s start from these 68 points and from this fifth place to improve ourselves next year. Thanks to all the fans who filled San Siro this year and made themselves heard en masse. Now two matches in the national team to close the season in the best way … see you in July @acmilan.”

It comes after Calciomercato had suggested that Juventus could look to take advantage of the situation at Milan with the lack of Champions League football next season, but based on his comments above, it sounds as though Romagnoli has no desire to move on this summer.

Milan fans will hope that the club have no intention of selling either, and if that’s the case, their captain is expected to still be leading their charge next year as they try again to end their wait to secure a return to Europe’s top table.