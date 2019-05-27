Chelsea given encouraging transfer update on potential £100m Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea look to have been given some encouraging transfer news regarding Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has had a difficult time since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, and it now seems he looks to be offloaded back to the Premier League this summer.

Reliable journalist Gerard Romero has tweeted an update on Barca’s transfer situation, with Coutinho alongside Ousmane Dembele as a player who looks set to be pushed out by the Catalan giants.

?? OPERACIÓN SALIDA ?

Ousmane Dembele, su debilidad física y su actitud lo situan en el mercado. Si llega una buena oferta el club valorará su salida.

Malcom. Si sale Valverde, puede seguir teniendo más protagonismo

Coutinho. La Premier puede ser su destino#mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 27, 2019

There’s not a huge amount of detail in the tweet and no mention of Chelsea, but it does suggest a move to England is on the cards.

And this follows recent rumours linking Coutinho with CFC as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard.

Cadena Ser claimed the Blues wanted the 26-year-old to fill that role in their side, while Sport have claimed Barcelona could let him go for around £100million.

Despite his struggles in La Liga, that might not be a bad fee to pay for a player proven in the Premier League and who plays in a similar way to Hazard.

Of course, all of this will hinge on whether or not the west Londoners get a transfer ban this summer, which could also affect whether or not they decide to sell Hazard.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid by a number of sources but the latest from Sky Sports is that the two clubs are still miles apart in terms of agreeing a fee.