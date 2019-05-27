Eden Hazard drops major transfer hint ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal Europa League final clash

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has dropped another potentially big hint over a transfer to Real Madrid ahead of his side’s Europa League final clash with Arsenal.

The Belgium international continues to be linked with the Spanish giants by Sky Sports and other sources, with his contract now down to its final year putting the Blues under pressure to let him go now or risk losing him for free later.

Hazard has now further fuelled talk over his possibly imminent departure as he admits winning the Europa League final against Arsenal would be the perfect farewell gift to CFC supporters.

“I just want to win the trophy, that is it. It does not matter if I score or I do not score. If it is my last game, I hope to bring the trophy,” Hazard is quoted by the Evening Standard.

“Would it be the perfect farewell? Yes.”

With comments like that, it’s almost like Hazard is acknowledging this is now an open secret, even if he still hasn’t explicitly said he’ll be leaving west London.

Chelsea fans won’t be too pleased to hear this from the 28-year-old, but it could at least mean he’s extra motivated to inflict more damage onto the Gunners and help his club win the trophy on Wednesday night.