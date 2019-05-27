Chelsea ace set to inform Blues of decision to trigger transfer away

Chelsea defender Ola Aina is set to send a letter to the club confirming he wants to exercise his option to make his loan to Torino a permanent transfer.

This has been confirmed by Torino president Urbano Cairo, with the Nigeria international impressing in his time on loan in Serie A after a lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

‘Ola Aina? He did well, tomorrow he will send the letter to Chelsea to communicate that we will exercise the right of redemption.’ Cairo is quoted by the Daily Mail.

Aina has only made six appearances for Chelsea’s first-team in total, but has had two years out on loan with Hull City and now Torino.

It seems the 22-year-old is now moving closer to permanently leaving the west London club, and he’s far from the last to make that journey after being farmed out on loan.

This has been a common policy for CFC in recent times, with the club often snapping up young players and immediately loaning them out, with the vast majority of them not returning.

Aina doesn’t quite look up to Chelsea’s level, so the permanent move to Torino looks a good one for his career progression right now.