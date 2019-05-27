Offer accepted: £70m Manchester United transfer target says ‘yes’ to six-year contract following SECRET talks

There’s been some major Manchester United transfer news as the club get an update on their pursuit of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The £70million-rated Denmark international has long been linked as a target for the Red Devils, which makes sense as they need to bolster their attack this summer.

Eriksen has long looked one of the best creative players in the Premier League and was most recently linked with United by the Evening Standard, while Juan Mata is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately MUFC may have to look elsewhere to strengthen in that area of the pitch as Spanish source Don Balon claim the player now has an agreement with Real Madrid after secret negotiations.

The 27-year-old could be a fine long-term Luka Modric replacement at the Bernabeu, and Don Balon suggest everything is all but done as he’s said yes to a six-year contract.

It remains to be seen who United might now target instead, but they’ve been linked with some quality attacking midfielders of various types and should have at least £250m to spend this summer.

Joao Felix perhaps seems the most likely target and he may be a better long-term option than Eriksen anyway as he’s eight years younger.