Contracts signed: Newcastle Utd set for £350m sale as Mike Ashley agrees deal

Newcastle Utd are reportedly on the verge of a sale as it’s been claimed a £350m takeover has been agreed between Mike Ashley and the cousin of Man City’s owner.

The Magpies finished in a respectable 13th place in the Premier League this past season, but question marks remain over how they will kick on and make progress.

SEE MORE: Manchester United hit with setback in pursuit of £25m-rated Premier League ace

Rafa Benitez’s current deal expires this summer and so a new contract for the Spaniard will be key, but it appears as though there could be changes higher up the hierarchy at the club in the coming months and so it’s unclear how that situation will be impacted.

According to The Sun, Newcastle fans will see Ashley sell the club for £350m to the cousin of Sheikh Mansour, with the report claiming that contracts have already been signed and sent to the Premier League for approval.

It remains to be seen if there is official confirmation from the club regarding takeover talks, as supporters will surely want to know the latest dealings at St James’ Park, which could have a major impact on their fortunes moving forward.

Naturally, as seen with the impact Mansour has made at Man City, the news will be exciting for all connected with the club to help them move forward and make progress in their bid to compete at the top end of the table and for trophies, but that will undoubtedly be a lengthy process if reports of a takeover are accurate.

As for Ashley, it’s been a turbulent spell on Tyneside for him, with the report noting that he first tried to sell Newcastle in 2008 and has been unsuccessful to this point.

Time will tell if that changes this summer, and whether or not that ultimately leads to a potentially bright future under new ownership moving forward.