It has been reported that Antonio Conte will confirm his return to coaching next week having agreed a deal with Inter to take charge this summer.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, and as noted by The Sun, he has been entangled in a legal battle with the Blues since, eventually winning a sizeable compensation package.

That in turn will now free him up to take charge at another club, and it would appear as though he’s set for a return to Italy, with a move to Inter being heavily touted.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, it has been claimed that Conte will sign a three-year deal with Inter, earning €12m-a-season.

Further, he suggests that an official announcement could arrive next week, as Conte is expected to attend the Champions League final in Madrid in the company of Inter officials where they will wrap the deal up.

Antonio Conte will sign his contract as new Inter manager on next week and will be at Wanda Metropolitano for the UCL final with Marotta and Ausilio. ??? #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2019

Conte will sign a contract until June 2022 with Inter and will earn €12M/season ??? #Inter @skysport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2019

Naturally, the former Chelsea and Juventus boss will be delighted that Inter were able to secure Champions League football on a dramatic last day of the season in Serie A on Sunday, eventually holding off Empoli to secure three points and remain in the top four.

In turn, that will surely have been a major factor in convincing him to take the job, and perhaps why the reports of his imminent arrival circulated just hours after the game finished.

It remains to be seen if the move is officially confirmed by the club in the coming week, but that would mean a departure for Luciano Spalletti.

While he has done a commendable job for the Nerazzuri in leading them to the Champions League in back-to-back campaigns for the first time in seven years, Inter did fail to kick on and compete for major trophies this season and that has arguably led to the touted decision to replace him.