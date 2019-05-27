€60m-rated target at centre of transfer scrap between Man Utd and Man City

Man Utd and Man City are reportedly both interested in Juventus defender Joao Cancelo, but they will have to splash out for his signature this summer.

The 25-year-old only joined the Turin giants last year, and has gone on to make 34 appearances for the club while contributing a goal and eight assists along with his defensive work.

SEE MORE: Man United weighing up second swoop for £60M man as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts defeat in pursuit of wonder-kid

However, it appears as though speculation is growing over a potential exit after just one season, with Tuttosport reporting that both United and City are interested in him, with a €60m offer being specifically touted from the latter.

In turn, it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Juve to sell, as they will surely have to use that fee to fill the void that Cancelo would leave behind at right-back.

From a Man Utd perspective though, with stalwart Antonio Valencia moving on this summer, coupled with veteran Ashley Young not getting any younger, reinforcements in that department with a long-term vision in mind are arguably needed to add competition and depth alongside Diogo Dalot.

As for City, there is perhaps a lack of depth beyond Kyle Walker in that role and so Cancelo would be an important addition for Pep Guardiola, albeit spending €60m on a position that isn’t a major priority could be enough to force the Premier League champions to look elsewhere.

Nevertheless, with his pace, work ethic, defensive qualities and creativity, Cancelo is a modern day right-back who would arguably suit the Premier League, and so it remains to be seen if a move to England materialises this summer.

However, perhaps with Massimiliano Allegri moving on, much will depend on the plans of the next Juventus coach and whether or not he wants to keep Cancelo in his squad, thus dealing a blow to both Man Utd and Man City.