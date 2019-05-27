Euro giants eyeing raid for Liverpool stalwart with five-man exodus also touted

Liverpool could reportedly face interest from Paris Saint-Germain in James Milner this summer with the French giants linked with making a swoop.

The 33-year-old has been a key figure for the Merseyside giants again this season, making 44 appearances for the Reds while scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

SEE MORE: Bid prepared: Liverpool working to seal transfer of star available for €30million

His experience, tireless work ethic and defensive quality coupled with his impact in the final third arguably makes him an invaluable member of the squad, with Liverpool going agonisingly close to securing the Premier League title this season.

However, they do have the chance to secure a trophy next weekend when they face Tottenham in the Champions League final, as it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp hands Milner a place in the starting line-up.

Time will tell if that’s his last appearance for Liverpool though, as Le Parisien, as translated by the Metro, claim that PSG are eyeing a move for Milner this summer to seemingly add experience and a winning pedigree to the side moving forward.

It’s suggested that there could be changes in the French capital, with Julian Draxler, Thomas Meunier, Christopher Nkuku, Stanley Nsoki and Eric Choupo-Moting all facing the axe from the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Given that they were left disappointed in the Champions League again, coach Thomas Tuchel may feel changes are needed to his squad to add more established talent to give themselves a better chance of securing success in Europe.

From a Liverpool perspective though, they will surely have no interest in losing Milner this summer, as he remains a vital part of their squad moving forward, offering versatility too to fill in with other roles if necessary.