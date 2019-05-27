Exit imminent: Influential figure to leave AC Milan TODAY, key duo could follow

AC Milan missed out on Champions League football on Sunday night, and there could be immediate changes made at the club to indicate concern this summer.

The Rossoneri did their part on the final day of the season by defeating SPAL, but with both Atalanta and Inter winning too, they remained in fifth place in the Serie A standings.

In turn, they will feature in the Europa League next season instead, which will be a major disappointment to all concerned at the club given that they had been in a strong position to return to Europe’s top table earlier in the campaign.

However, their inability to hold on to a top-four finish could now have serious ramifications, as it’s been suggested that there could now be major changes at the club.

As per MilanNews.it, via Sky Sport Italia reporter Fabio Caressa, it has been reported that sporting director Leonardo could hand in his resignation on Monday, wasting little time after Milan’s disappointment.

It’s been a mixed bag from the Brazilian in terms of his work in the transfer market since returning to the club last summer, but after days of speculation being rife over an exit, it would appear as though it could now materialise just a day after the season ended.

However, that’s not the only exit that could be confirmed in the coming days, as Calciomercato report that both Gennaro Gattuso and Paolo Maldini are in the balance as well, as CEO Ivan Gazidis could be set to ring the changes after the club failed to achieve their objective this season.

It’s noted that fans can expect to hear from Elliott this week, and that could ultimately lead to changes to the hierarchy, while it remains to be seen what missing out on Europe’s premier competition means for the finances at the club and the current squad.