Tottenham have been handed a boost as Harry Kane is set to fly with the squad to Madrid on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since last month with an ankle injury, and so he’s been desperate to secure a return in time for the season finale against Liverpool in the Spanish capital this weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, he’s winning his fitness battle as he’ll join the rest of the squad on their flight to Madrid on Wednesday, thus suggesting that he will play some part in the showpiece event.

That will be a huge boost for Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs given the England international has bagged 24 goals and six assists in 39 appearances so far this season.

However, it could prove to be a decisive decision from the north London giants as to whether or not Kane starts, as ultimately if he’s lacking match fitness and sharpness, it could put them at a significant disadvantage in a game where they can’t afford to get anything wrong.

It’s understandable as to why the Mail note that they’ll give him as long as possible to prove his fitness though, as he’s more than capable of playing a key role in the game and giving the Liverpool defence a problem in the final third.

Both sides produced epic comebacks in the last round, with Tottenham proving that they can deliver in Kane’s absence having not only secured a place in the final but also the top four in the Premier League with the likes of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura stepping up in his absence.

Having them all available and firing on all cylinders though will be a huge boost for them.