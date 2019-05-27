‘He is very happy’ – Pundit predicts how long Jurgen Klopp could stay at Liverpool

Guillem Balague has suggested that he can see Jurgen Klopp completing a ten-year stint at Liverpool given how settled he is at Anfield.

The German tactician has done a brilliant job since taking charge of the Merseyside giants, transforming them into genuine contenders for major honours having strengthened the squad and implemented an excellent style of play.

Trophies are still missing as he hasn’t been able to land one yet, but he’ll hope to end that barren run when his side face Tottenham in the Champions League final next weekend.

Aside from reaching back-to-back European finals, Liverpool also pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race this season, and so the signs are certainly positive in terms of their ability to continue to compete at the highest level and build.

With that in mind, Balague believes that Klopp is going nowhere for the foreseeable future, and he can even see him completing a decade at Anfield.

“He’s so comfortable, he’s so happy,” he said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by the Daily Star. “Even from there, there is nothing else for him. He’s mentioned that in the past.

“Seven years at Liverpool and that’s it? Maybe 10 years at Liverpool. But what’s quite clear is that he is very comfortable, he is very happy.”

On one hand, it’s easy to see that happening. However, should Klopp continue to fall short in the club’s bid to win trophies, then it may not be his decision to make.

Liverpool will undoubtedly be delighted with him and the work that he’s done thus far, from the hierarchy to the supporters.

Nevertheless, they will surely only stay patient for so long, especially if they struggle to maintain the levels and standard that they set this season.

In turn, while it’s clear to see that they’re a great fit for each other, Balague’s prediction might not be accurate if it doesn’t lead to tangible success to keep both parties happy.