Man City chase stunning €250m transfer to give them something Liverpool & Chelsea have but that they lack

Manchester City are reportedly chasing the ambitious transfer of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in a potential €250million deal.

According to Diario Gol, the City board are eager to bring in a star name to become the focal point of their team in the way that Mohamed Salah is at Liverpool and Eden Hazard is at Chelsea.

The report explains that manager Pep Guardiola is very much seen as the star figure at City – something the club apparently want to change, which makes sense as it’s ultimately the players that really provide the magical moments on the pitch and sell the shirts.

Messi would undoubtedly be an incredible statement signing, though Diario Gol stress that the Argentine has no intention of leaving Barcelona at the moment.

The 31-year-old is one of the very greatest footballers in history and it would be great to see him play in the Premier League before he retires.

Diario Gol suggest City may be able to persuade Messi to move to the Etihad Stadium, which perhaps makes sense now more than ever after a difficult season at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants won La Liga with relative ease once again, but were humiliated in the Champions League for the second year in a row.

Messi and co. then also lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia as their form took a real slump towards the end of the campaign.

City, meanwhile, look a team on the up after completing a domestic treble and playing superb football under Messi’s old manager Guardiola.