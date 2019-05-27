Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell these six stars following Copa Del Rey final defeat to Valencia

Lionel Messi wants to see six Barcelona players leave the club this summer following the Blaugrana’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Copa Del Rey.

Goals from Kevin Gamiero and Rodrigo were enough to see Los Che beat Barca on Saturday evening, as Marcelino’s side prevented the Blaugrana from winning their fourth domestic double in the last five years.

And following this, Don Balon have reported that fact that Messi is “fed up” with the situation at Barca, and wants the club to sell six players this summer.

The report notes that these six players are: Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho Sergi Roberto, Nelson Semedo, Arthur Melo and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Barcelona have suffered a difficult end to the season this year, with the club crashing out of the both the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey when it looked like the treble was firmly on.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have ended this season with just one major trophy in the form of the La Liga title, something that seemed unfathomable following their 3-0 win against Liverpool in the Champions League semi finals earlier this month.

Given how they’ve performed this season, it’s clear to see that Barca need somewhat of an overhaul this summer, something that Messi clearly wants if this report is anything to go off.

If Barca listen to Messi and get rid of the aforementioned stars, it seems like the Spanish giants are in for a rather busy summer of transfers.