Liverpool plan crucial contract talks with in-form star as Reds fear top clubs circling for transfer

Liverpool are reportedly planning to hold talks with in-form defender Joel Matip over a new contract amid fears top clubs could begin to circle for a transfer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are eager to tie Matip down after some of his finest form for the club this season, in which he’s surprisingly established himself as the first choice partner for Virgil van Dijk.

This is pretty impressive considering he arguably started the season as fourth choice centre-back behind Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

The 27-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season and there’s no doubt LFC could do with keeping him around for the long run.

Matip was a solid performer at previous club Schalke, and he’s now seemingly fully adjusted to Premier League football after taking some time to settle.

Football Insider describe Liverpool as being ‘concerned’ about the prospect of clubs coming in for Matip, and that would certainly not be too surprising if they didn’t manage to get a new contract sorted for him soon.