Liverpool youngster set for loan EXIT, but will pen five-year deal with Reds first

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of sending Sheyi Ojo to Rangers on a season-long loan, but the youngster will pen new terms first.

The 21-year-old was shipped out on loan to Reims this past season, managing just one goal and one assist in 18 appearances for the French outfit.

It seemingly hasn’t been enough to warrant a stay at Anfield next season, as it’s noted in the tweet below that a deal has been agreed between Liverpool and Rangers for a loan deal.

However, perhaps in a show of faith to Ojo and his ability to secure a future at Liverpool moving forward, it’s added that he will sign a five-year deal before leaving.

Whether or not that’s a positive sign remains to be seen, as it could arguably be interpreted as a way for the Merseyside giants to protect themselves and secure a decent fee if he is to leave on a permanent basis in the future.

Ojo has made just 13 appearances for Liverpool after making his initial breakthrough in the senior side in the 2015/16 campaign, while he’s been sent out on loan to Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and Reims in the space of four years.

With that in mind, it has to be questioned as to whether or not he can prove to Jurgen Klopp that he can deliver at Anfield in the future, but for now, his more immediate target is seemingly going to be to impress Steven Gerrard at Rangers next season.